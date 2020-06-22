Singapore Stock Market Predicted To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 40 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,630-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the economy will continue to recover from the Covid-19 shutdown. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index fell 5.14 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 2,629.69 after trading between 2,627.46 and 2,652.38. Volume was 1.21 billion shares worth 1.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 285 decliners and 135 gainers.

Among the actives, Hongkong Land Holdings surged 3.46 percent, while Singapore Exchange plummeted 2.05 percent, Wilmar International soared 1.57 percent, Singapore Press Holdings spiked 1.50 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 1.48 percent, Genting Singapore tanked 1.29 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.24 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 1.04 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 1.03 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 0.89 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 0.82 percent, SingTel declined 0.79 percent, United Overseas Bank sank 0.72 percent, Thai Beverage added 0.71 percent, CapitaLand shed 0.68 percent, DBS Group lost 0.52 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.52 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.50 percent, Ascendas REIT increased 0.32 percent, SATS eased 0.32 percent and City Developments. Mapletree Commercial Trust, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, shaking off early directionless trade to finish in the green.

The Dow added 153.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,024.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 110.35 points or 1.11 percent to end at 10,056.47 and the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,117.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Recent retail sales and employment data far exceeded estimates, helping reinforce hopes of a V-shaped recovery even as most economists urge caution.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices rose fairly sharply on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections. West Texas Crude oil futures contracts for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

Closer to home, Singapore will see May figures for consumer prices later today; in April, overall inflation was down 0.9 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year and core CPI was down 0.3 percent on year.

