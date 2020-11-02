Singapore Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday halted the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 115 points or 4.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,445-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares and property stocks were capped by weakness from the industrials.

For the day, the index climbed 19.29 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 2,443.13 after trading between 2,423.70 and 2,449.02. There were 236 decliners and 192 gainers.

Among the actives, Wilmar International skyrocketed 5.20 percent, while SATS surged 3.02 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 2.91 percent, CapitaLand plummeted 2.33 percent, City Developments tumbled 2.21 percent, Ascendas REIT spiked 2.08 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust rallied 1.73 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.72 percent, Dairy Farm International climbed 1.59 percent, Mapletree Logistics perked 1.54 percent, SingTel skidded 1.48 percent, DBS Group gathered 1.38 percent, Keppel Corp sank 1.14 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dropped 1.09 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.36 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.29 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.23 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.21 percent and Genting Singapore, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SembCorp Industries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the trading day, cutting into losses from last week.

The Dow jumped 423.45 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 26,925.05, while the NASDAQ added 46.02 points or 0.42 percent to end at 10,957.61 and the S&P 500 rose 40.28 points or 1.23 percent to close at 3,310.24.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting, looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's carnage.

In economic news, the Institute For Supply Management said growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. increased less than expected in September.

The upside was somewhat limited, however, by caution ahead of tomorrow's presidential election.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as strong economic data from the United States, China and Europe helped to ease concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.02 or 2.8 percent at $36.81 a barrel.

