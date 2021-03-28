Singapore Stock Market Poised For Mild Upside On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just shy of the 3,160-point plateau and it's got a positive lead again for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for economy recovery and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index added 16.24 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,157.95 after trading between 3,145.45 and 3,165.82. Volume was 1.96 billion shares worth 1.47 billion Singapore dollars. There were 320 gainers and 171 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.33 percent, while CapitaLand rallied 1.32 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust climbed 0.94 percent, City Developments gathered 0.76 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 1.78 percent, Dairy Farm International perked 0.69 percent, DBS Group collected 0.32 percent, Genting Singapore plunged 1.62 percent, Keppel Corp sank 0.57 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation accelerated 1.55 percent, SATS plummeted 2.49 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.55 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 0.89 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.20 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skyrocketed 5.67 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.26 percent, SingTel surged 2.95 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 0.66 percent, Wilmar international jumped 1.31 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.59 percent and Thai Beverage was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained in the green throughout the session, accelerating into the close.

The Dow surged 453.40 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 33,072.88, while the NASDAQ spiked 161.04 points or 1.24 percent to end at 13,138.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 65.02 points or 1.66 percent to close at 3,974.54. For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P gained 1.6 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the economy reopening after President Joe Biden doubled his goal for the administration of coronavirus vaccines in his first 100 days in office - now aiming for 200 million.

Banking stocks helped lead the way higher after the Federal Reserve announced restrictions on bank holding company dividends and share repurchases will end for most firms after June 30.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income plunged by 7.1 percent in February after skyrocketing 10.1 percent in January. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than estimated in March.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday on concerns it might take several weeks to dislodge the giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $2.41 or 4.1 percent at $60.97 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see February figures for import prices, export prices and producer prices later today. In January, import prices were down 2.2 percent on year, while export prices and producer prices both sank an annual 4.7 percent.

