Singapore Stock Market Overdue For Support

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, dropping almost 100 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,520-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials came in mixed.

For the day, the index retreated 24.21 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 2.518.16 after trading between 2,501.58 and 2,533.75. Volume was 1.22 billion shares worth 1.08 billion Singapore dollars. There were 259 decliners and 158 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Exchange plummeted 5.12 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings surged 2.84 percent, Ascendas REIT plunged 2.52 percent, Thai Beverage soared 2.21 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tanked 2.05 percent, SingTel tumbled 1.82 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 1.75 percent, Keppel Corp climbed 1.43 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 1.14 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 1.01 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.70 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.69 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.66 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.62 percent, Wilmar International added 0.59 percent, DBS Group lost 0.37 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.05 percent and Genting Singapore, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.