Singapore Stock Market May Tick Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned barely higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index remains just above the 2,825-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on optimism over the arrival of the first rounds of vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The STI finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index picked up 0.12 points to finish at 2,825.63 after trading between 2,817.27 and 2,829.51. Volume was 1.59 billion shares worth 1.11 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Jardine Strategic Holdings skyrocketed 4.35 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 3.33 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 2.79 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Trust surged 2.00 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 1.81 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust spiked 1.46 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 1.37 percent, Genting Singapore rallied 1.19 percent, DBS Group tumbled 0.99 percent, SATS skidded 0.96 percent, Wilmar International retreated 0.71 percent, United Overseas Bank declined 0.62 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 0.54 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 0.46 percent, SingTel advanced 0.41 percent, City Developments sank 0.38 percent, CapitaLand added 0.32 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.19 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.11 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.10 percent and Dairy Farm International, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Ascendas REIT and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened in the red Tuesday but gradually ticked higher and finished in positive territory.

The Dow added 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,173.88, while the NASDAQ gained 62.83 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,582.77 and the S&P 500 rose 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,702.25.

The lower open on Wall Street was caused by concerns about surging coronavirus cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world - but news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the markets' slide and helped turn them higher.

The continued surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of hospitalizations in the U.S. boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about energy demand outlook after data showed OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or 0.4 percent at $45.60 a barrel.

