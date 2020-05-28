Singapore Stock Market May Test Support At 2,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ticked lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,515-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed geopolitical concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the industrials and plantations, while the financials were up and the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index slid 4.24 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 2,515.24 after trading between 2,509.10 and 2,531.56.

Among the actives, Singapore Exchange plummeted 6.86 percent, while SingTel plunged 4.20 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust surged 2.66 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 2.47 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 1.96 percent, Singapore Airlines spiked 1.60 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 1.55 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 1.31 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding retreated 1.06 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 1.05 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust and DBS Group both climbed 1.03 percent, Wilmar International surrendered 1.01 percent, Keppel Corp declined 1.00 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.71 percent, SATS dropped 0.70 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.70 percent, Singapore Press Holdings sank 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore shed 0.64 percent, CapitaLand lost 0.34 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.32 percent and Ascendas REIT was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way through much of the session before falling under pressure late and ending in the red.

The Dow shed 147.63 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 25,400.64, while the NASDAQ lost 43.37 points or 0.46 percent to end at 9,368.99 and the S&P 500 fell 6.40 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,029.73.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street was attributed to President Donald Trump announcing plans to hold a news conference about China later today. China has recently stepped up efforts to curtail Hong Kong's independence, raising concerns that Trump may announce new measures that ramp up recent tensions with China.

The strength seen for much of the day came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, driven by a drop in gasoline inventories in the U.S. amid an increase in demand thanks to reopening of businesses in almost all the states in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.90 or 2.7 percent at $33.71 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide April figures for producer prices later today; in March, producer prices were down 6.1 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.