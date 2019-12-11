Singapore Stock Market May Test Resistance At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,170-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC's decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the plantations and properties.

For the day, the index advanced 10.01 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 3,172.90 after trading between 3,159.50 and 3,187.33. Volume was 920.57 million shares worth 1.02 billion Singapore dollars. There were 224 gainers and 152 decliners.

Among the actives, Wilmar International surged 2.43 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 2.17 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 1.67 percent, Singapore Exchange accelerated 1.24 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plunged 0.97 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 0.92 percent, United Overseas Bank spiked 0.87 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 0.79 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Thai Beverage both jumped 0.56 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 0.55 percent, DBS Group collected 0.40 percent, SingTel advanced 0.30 percent, CapitaLand shed 0.27 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.25 percent, Keppel Corp dipped 0.15 percent and Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Commercial Trust, SembCorp Industries and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive, mostly in response to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement.

The Dow added 29.58 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 27,911.30, while the NASDAQ gained 37.87 points or 0.44 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P rose 9.11 points or 0.29 percent to 3,141.63.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged following three straight rate cuts. The decision was widely expected, although the Fed's projections showed a majority of meeting participants now expect interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

In its accompanying statement, the Fed said the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday after data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended down $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $58.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release October figures for retail sales later today; in September, sales were up 1.9 percent on month and down 2.2 percent on year.

