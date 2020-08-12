Singapore Stock Market May Test Resistance At 2,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had ticked lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 15 points or 0.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,565-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a coronavirus treatment, with technology stocks also expected to fuel support. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index added 19.05 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 2,563.20 after trading between 2,521.06 and 2,563.79. Volume was 1.63 billion shares worth 1.63 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore skyrocketed 4.44 percent, while SATS surged 3.27 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 3.24 percent, Singapore Airlines spiked 2.22 percent, Wilmar International accelerated 2.13 percent, Dairy Farm International plunged 2.09 percent, Keppel Corp rallied 1.67 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.55 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering jumped 1.55 percent, United Overseas Bank climbed 1.22 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gathered 1.14 percent, CapitaLand perked 1.09 percent, Singapore Exchange advanced 0.93 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 0.88 percent, SingTel added 0.85 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.83 percent, DBS Group collected 0.77 percent, Comfort DelGro gained 0.71 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust rose 0.61 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust increased 0.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust was up0.48 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.29 percent, City Development fell 0.12 percent and CapitaLand Mall Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 289.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 27,976.84, while the NASDAQ surged 229.42 points or 2.13 percent to end at 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 gained 46.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,380.35.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rebound by tech stocks, which pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high last Thursday. Big-name companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) led the way higher.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.07 or 2.56 percent at $42.70.

