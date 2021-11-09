Singapore Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Wednesday.

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 1.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,240-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation after several days of gains, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion. The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, industrial issues and property stocks. For the day, the index dropped 20.48 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,243.42 after trading between 3,239.71 and 3,273.54. Among the actives, Ascendas REIT lost 0.32 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and DBS Group both declined 0.92 percent, City Developments shed 0.41 percent, Comfort DelGro plunged 1.22 percent, Genting Singapore gained 0.62 percent, Keppel Corp skidded 0.56 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.01 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation surrendered 1.00 percent, SATS and UOL Group both retreated 0.70 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.48 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.18 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings perked 0.47 percent, SingTel fell 0.39 percent, Thai Beverage added 0.68 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.21 percent, Wilmar International tanked 1.13 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 5.30 percent and Dairy Farm International, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Singapore Technologies Engineering and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and spent the entire session in the re easing from record closing highs.

The Dow skidded 112.24 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 36,319.98, while the NASDAQ lost 95.81 points or 0.60 percent to close at 15,886.54 and the S&P 500 fell 16.45 points or 0.35 percent to end at 4,695.25.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday amid rising hopes about the outlook for energy demand after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up by $2.22 or 2.7 percent at $84.15 a barrel.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as some traders cashed in on the recent strength in the markets.

Economic news may begin to attract increased attention, as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start to begin raising interest rates. The Fed has announced plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases but signaled that it will not be in a hurry to raise rates. On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.