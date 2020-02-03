Singapore Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, skidding almost 70 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,115-point plateau although it may find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index fell 37.42 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 3,116.31 after trading between 3,112.33 and 3,139.36. Volume was 1.96 billion shares worth 1.34 billion Singapore dollars. There were 374 decliners and 112 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 1.98 percent, while CapitaLand plunged 1.93 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.89 percent, DBS Group skidded 1.85 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 1.84 percent, SingTel declined 1.82 percent, Genting Singapore dropped 1.74 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust sank 1.59 percent, Wilmar International shed 1.53 percent, Singapore Technologies lost 1.46 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 1.40 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust slid 1.28 percent, Singapore Exchange dipped 1.26 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was down 1.11 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost 1.05 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust fell 0.97 percent, Ascendas REIT and Thai Beverage both dropped 0.63 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.54 percent and Keppel Corp eased 0.30 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.

Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.

