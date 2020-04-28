Singapore Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 45 points or 1.8 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,560-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to mild profit taking and another tumble in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 13.55 points or 0.53 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,562.95 after trading as low as 2,532.24. Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth 1.35 billion Singapore dollars. There were 217 gainers and 172 decliners.

Among the actives, Comfort DelGro surged 6.16 percent, while Wilmar International soared 4.18 percent, Keppel Corp spiked 3.79 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 3.31 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.00 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust jumped 1.74 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.42 percent, CapitaLand gathered 1.39 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust perked 1.35 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 1.34 percent, Singapore Airlines skidded 1.31 percent, SembCorp Industries added 1.29 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 1.23 percent, SingTel rose 1.08 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.91 percent, Singapore Press Holdings lost 0.67 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.41 percent, DBS Group increased 0.37 percent, United Overseas Bank was up 0.35 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed and finished in the red.

The Dow eased 32.23 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 24,101.55, while the NASDAQ tumbled 122.43 points or 1.40 percent to 8,607.73 and the S&P 500 fell 15.09 points or 0.52 percent to end at 2,863.39.

The initial strength on Wall Street partly reflected continued optimism that the U.S. is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of have already started reopening, while other states like New York have announced plans to do so in the coming weeks.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, inspiring some traders to cash in on recent strength in the markets.

The choppy trading also came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although the central bank could provide additional guidance regarding how long it plans to keep rates at their current levels.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Tuesday as concerns about outlook for global energy demand, excess supply in the global market and a lack of storage continued to weigh on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.44 or 3.4 percent at $12.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see March figures for producer prices later today; in February, prices were up 0.2 percent on month and down 1.5 percent on year.

