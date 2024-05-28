Singapore Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,330-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of the next round of economic data, and skepticism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher following gains from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index improved 11.64 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,330.09 after trading between 3,320.20 and 3,335.61.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment jumped 1.14 percent, while City Developments soared 1.88 percent, DBS Group fell 0.20 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.55 percent, Keppel DC REIT tumbled 1.64 percent, Keppel Ltd and Jardine Matheson both added 0.45 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust sank 0.45 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.42 percent, SATS shed 0.38 percent, Seatrium Limited skyrocketed 1,900.00 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.36 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.24 percent, SingTel rallied 1.23 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 1.00 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.32 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.11 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hongkong Land, Yangzijiang Financial, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Venture Corporation, Frasers Logistics, Comfort DelGro and Emperador were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday finished the same way.

The Dow shed 216.73 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 38,852.86, while the NASDAQ advanced 99.09 points or 0.59 percent to close at a record 17,019.88 and the S&P 500 perked 1.32 points or 0.02 percent to end at 5,306.04.

The continued advance by the NASDAQ came on a sharp increase by shares of Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI darling surging 7.1 percent to a record closing high.

Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of Merck (MRK) weighed on the Dow, as the drug giant tumbled by 2.6 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board noted an unexpectedly significant improvement in consumer confidence in May.

Oil prices rose Tuesday on hopes demand for oil will pick up in the U.S. driving season, and on expectations that OPEC will extend its production cuts into the next quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $2.11 or 2.7 percent at $79.83 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.