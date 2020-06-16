Singapore Stock Market May See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day slide in which it had skidded more than 185 points or 6.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,665-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a quicker than expected economic recovery following the Covid-19 shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

For the day, the index jumped 52.97 points or 2.03 percent to finish at 2,666.85 after trading between 2,663.75 and 2,688.99. Volume was 1.6 billion shares worth 1.57 billion Singapore dollars. There were 355 gainers and 124 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Commercial Trust skyrocketed 6.40 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust surged 4.90 percent, SATS soared 4.52 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 3.80 percent, Mapletree Logistics accelerated 3.76 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rallied 3.70 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 3.48 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 3.23 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 3.00 percent, Thai Beverage perked 2.92 percent, Wilmar International advanced 2.65 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 2.46 percent, CapitaLand gained 2.36 percent, Keppel Corp rose 2.03 percent, SingTel increased 1.98 percent, Ascendas REIT was up 1.95 percent, FBS Group collected 1.69 percent, Singapore Press Holdings advanced 1.48 percent, United Overseas Bank added 1.44 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 1.04 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.74 percent and Genting Singapore increased 0.66 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Monday's gains.

The Dow surged 526.82 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 26,289.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.84 points or 1.75 percent to end at 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 spiked 58.15 points or 1.90 percent to close at 3,124.74.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded much more than expected in May as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Positive sentiment was also generated by reports indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $1.26 or 3.4 percent at $38.38 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release May numbers for non-oil exports and trade balance later this morning. Exports are expected to fall 8.5 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year after losing 5.8 percent on month and gaining 9.7 percent on year in April - when the trade surplus was $2.63 billion.

