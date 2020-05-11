Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 50 points or 2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,610-point plateau although investors may cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gained 19.43 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 2,611.31 after trading between 2,590.66 and 2,611.74. Volume was 1.42 billion shares worth 1.20 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.03 percent, while Ascendas REIT soared 2.39 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust spiked 2.11 percent, Wilmar International accelerated 2.02 percent, DBS Group jumped 1.52 percent, SATS climbed 1.35 percent, SembCorp Industries and Dairy Farm International both gathered 1.25 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 1.12 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust advanced 1.11 percent, SingTel added 1.10 percent, United Overseas Bank gained 0.96 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 0.91 percent, Thai Beverage increased 0.74 percent, CapitaLand and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both collected 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore and Singapore Press Holdings both added 0.65 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Comfort DelGro both gained 0.63 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.50 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust increased 0.46 percent and Singapore Airlines was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.