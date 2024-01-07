Singapore Stock Market May Regain 3,200-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 60 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,185-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky as investors try to balance upbeat economic data against its consequences for interest rates. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the property sector was mixed.

For the day, the index added 10.29 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 3,184.30 after trading between 3,167.14 and 3,193.10.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.50 percent, while City Developments lost 0.47 percent, DBS Group gained 0.49 percent, Genting Singapore slumped 1.01 percent, Hongkong Land advanced 0.58 percent, Keppel DC REIT plunged 3,16 percent, Keppel Ltd rallied 0.86 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust sank 0.66 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust dropped 0.80 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.55 percent, SATS rose 0.37 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.14 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.53 percent, SingTel tumbled 1.26 percent, Wilmar International was up 0.28 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 2.65 percent and Emperador, Comfort DelGro, CapitaLand Investment, Thai Beverage, Seatrium Limited, Ascendas REIT, Yangzijiang Financial and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages saw considerable volatility on Friday before ending with slight gains.

The Dow added 25.81 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 37,466.11, while the NASDAQ rose 13.77 points or 0.09 percent to close at 14,524.07 and the S&P 500 perked 8.56 points or 0.18 percent to end at 4,697.24.

For the week, the major averages were down for the first time in 10 weeks as the NASDAQ plunged 3.3 percent, the S&P 500 slumped 1.5 percent and the Dow slid 0.6 percent.

The volatility came as traders reacted to key U.S. economic data, including a closely watched Labor Department report showing stronger than expected job growth in December.

While the data initially raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates, positive sentiment prevailed as traders digested the details of the report, which also showed notable downward revisions to job growth in October and November.

Crude oil showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, reflected ongoing fears of an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict. West Texas Intermediate for February delivery surged $1.62 or 2.2 percent to $73.81 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.