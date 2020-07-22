Singapore Stock Market May Recoup Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the three-day slide in which it had dropped almost 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,600-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly positive, with stocks expected to remain rangebound and inch higher following Wednesday's losses. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index tumbled 34.92 points or 1.33 percent to finish at 2,594.53 after trading between 2,591.80 and 2,622.02. Volume was 1.55 billion shares worth 1.15 billion Singapore dollars. There were 314 decliners and 163 gainers.

Among the actives, Dairy Farm International plummeted 3.40 percent, while SingTel plunged 2.36 percent, Thai Beverage tanked 2.27 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 2.25 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 2.11 percent, SATS retreated 2.04 percent, CapitaLand declined 1.74 percent, Singapore Press Holdings surrendered 1.64 percent, DBS Group dropped 1.50 percent, United Overseas Bank sank 1.45 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Comfort DelGro both shed 1.41 percent, Keppel Corp lost 1.17 percent, SembCorp Industries fell 1.13 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slid 0.98 percent, Wilmar International dipped 0.69 percent, Ascendas REIT slipped 0.60 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was down 0.53 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust eased 0.52 percent and Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday but ended mostly higher.

The Dow added 165.44 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 27,005.84, while the NASDAQ gained 25.76 points or 0.24 percent to end at 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 rose 18.72 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,276.02.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

Buying interest was subdued for much of the session, however, as traders worried about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat Wednesday, recovering well from early lows as traders weighed demand and supply levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide June figures for consumer prices later today; in May, overall inflation was down 0.8 percent on year and core CPI eased an annual 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.