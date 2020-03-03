Singapore Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had given away more than 145 points or 4.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,020-point plateau although it's likely to face renewed consolidation again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising concerns over the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were soft.

For the day, the index picked up 11.84 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 3,019.56 after trading between 3,015.55 and 3,042.77. Volume was 1.78 billion shares worth 1.83 billion Singapore dollars. There were 244 gainers and 214 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT surged 2.89 percent, while Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 1.61 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 1.60 percent, Singapore Technologies spiked 1.43 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust accelerated 1.30 percent, CapitaLand jumped 1.13 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.06 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust climbed 1.05 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.75 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation perked 0.66 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 0.63 percent, Singapore Press Holdings dropped 0.53 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.47 percent, DBS Group collected 0.46 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.23 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.16 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.12 percent and Genting Singapore, SingTel and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 785.91 points or 2.94 percent to end at 25,917.41, while the NASDAQ lost 268.08 points or 2.99 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P fell 86.86 points or 2.81 percent to 3,003.37.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent. The move was partly seen as an effort to calm the markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but may have served to raise concerns about how severely the central bank expects the epidemic to impact the economy.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday amid expectations that OPEC and allies will deepen production cuts during their meeting this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.9 percent at $47.18 a barrel, after having peaking at $48.66 at one point.

