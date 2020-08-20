Singapore Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, sinking almost 70 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,525-point plateau and may finally find support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with a bounce from technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index skidded 33.12 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 2,527.92 after trading between 2,506.77 and 2,545.07. Volume was 1.71 billion shares worth 2.29 billion Singapore dollars. There were 298 decliners and 161 gainers. Among the actives, Wilmar International plummeted 10.29 percent, while Keppel Corp plunged 2.95 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tanked 2.70 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 2.16 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 2.13 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 1.61 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 1.60 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surrendered 1.43 percent, CapitaLand sank 1.08 percent, SATS climbed 1.04 percent, Singapore Exchange dropped 0.92 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 0.90 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.88 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.86 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.79 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.77 percent, Comfort DelGro and Dairy Farm Holdings both slipped 0.72 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust added 0.54 percent, SingTel eased 0.43 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.28 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, shaking off an early soft open to finish in the green.

The Dow added 46.85 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,739.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.49 points or 1.06 percent to 11,264.95 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,385.51.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was largely among technology stocks, including semiconductor giant Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stocks initially moved lower following a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Thursday on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 2 cents or 0.04 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

