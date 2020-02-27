Singapore Stock Market May Give Up Support At 3,100 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,110-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation on growing fears over the escalation of the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The STI finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the properties were offset by support from the financials and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index eased 5.82 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,111.70 after trading between 3,086.39 and 3,114.15. Volume was 1.82 billion shares worth 1.66 billion Singapore dollars. There were 277 decliners and 178 gainers.

Among the actives, Hongkong Land Holdings plummeted 2.14 percent, while Dairy Farm International plunged 1.98 percent, City Developments tumbled 1.93 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 1.83 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 1.35 percent, Genting Singapore declined 1.19 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 1.13 percent, SembCorp Industries surrendered 1.04 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dropped 0.92 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust sank 0.83 percent, CapitaLand shed 0.82 percent, Wilmar International climbed 0.73 percent, DBS Group collected 0.65 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.61 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.56 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.52 percent, Mapletree Logistics, Singapore Press Holdings and CapitaLand Commercial Trust all fell 0.51 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 0.37 percent, SingTel slid 0.32 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.31 percent and Comfort DelGro was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is again brutal as stocks attempted to recover from an early sell-off on Thursday but pulled back once again to end lower for the sixth straight session.

The Dow shed 1,190.95 points or 4.442 percent to finish at 25,766.64, while the NASDAQ lost 414.29 points or 4.61 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 fell 137.63 points or 4.42 percent to 2,978.76.

The continued sell-off on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving them lower in recent days.

Microsoft (MSFT) warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak. The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.

Traders shrugged off U.S. economic data that showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday, extending losses to a fifth session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Higher crude stockpiles in the U.S. also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.64 or 3.4 percent at $47.09 a barrel, the lowest finish in over a year.

