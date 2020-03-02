Singapore Stock Market May Find Support At 3,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, tumbling more than 145 points or 4.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,010-point plateau and it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for stimulus following weeks of heavy selling. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, gains from the properties and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index eased 3.36 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 3,007.72 after trading between 2,987.41 and 3,026.23. Volume was 1.61 billion shares worth 1.91 billion Singapore dollars. There were 254 gainers and 236 decliners.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries surged 2.73 percent, while Singapore Exchange soared 2.24 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust accelerated 2.15 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust spiked 1.90 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust jumped 1.76 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.63 percent, Thai Beverage gathered 1.28 percent, Genting Singapore rumbled 1.23 percent, Keppel Corp perked 1.10 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 1.06 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.98 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.76 percent, SingTel fell 0.67 percent, Mapletree Logistics added 0.54 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.48 percent, CapitaLand rose 0.28 percent, DBS Group lost 0.25 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.19 percent and Singapore Press Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded on Monday from the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow surged 1,293.96 points or 5.09 percent to end at 26,703.32, while the NASDAQ soared 384.80 points or 4.49 percent to 8,952.17 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.60 percent to 3,090.23.

The rebound on Wall Street was due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions. Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in February. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders bet on hopes that OPEC and its allies will significantly cut crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99 or 4.5 percent at $46.75 a barrel.

