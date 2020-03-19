Singapore Stock Market May Finally Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, plummeting more than 480 points or 21 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,310-point plateau although it finally has a firm lead for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following a rebound in crude oil prices and optimism over stimulus from banks and governments. The European and U.S. markets were broadly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished with heavy losses again on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 114.62 points or 4.73 percent to finish at 2,311.00 after trading between 2,303.90 and 2,441.10. Volume was 2.09 billion shares worth 2.46 billion Singapore dollars. There were 448 decliners and 116 gainers.

Among the actives, City Developments cratered 9.34 percent, while Genting Singapore plummeted 8.93 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 7.27 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 7.10 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 6.97 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 6.67 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 6.28 percent, Wilmar International and CapitaLand both surrendered 6.01 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 4.83 percent, SingTel dropped 4.45 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 4.43 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 3.80 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 3.47 percent, Keppel Corp fell 3.33 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust slid 3.27 percent, DBS Group dipped 2.79 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust slipped 2.26 percent, Ascendas REIT was down 1.91 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust eased 1.64 percent and SembCorp Industries added 1.27 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests upside punctuated by continued volatility as stocks opened lower on Thursday before surging as the day progressed. Many of the gains evaporated, but the markets still ended in the green.

The Dow climbed 188.27 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 20.087.19, while the NASDAQ jumped 160.73 points or 2.30 percent to 7,150.58 and the S&P 500 added 11.29 points or 0.47 percent to 2,409.39.

The early weakness on Wall Street was chased away by bargain hunting following recent heavy losses.

Worries about outlook of energy demand subsided thanks to massive relief packages announced by global central banks and governments.

The Bank of England cut the bank rate again, to a record low on Thursday, and expanded its bond buying scheme and the targeted funding measure for small and medium businesses, extending further support to the UK economy amid the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed Thursday, earning the front month futures contracts their biggest single-day gains in percentage terms. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $4.85 or 23.8 percent at $25.22 a barrel.

