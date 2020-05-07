Singapore Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Vesak Day, the Singapore stock market had moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,590-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over easing Covid-19 restrictions. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the property stocks and industrials, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 19.24 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 2,591.60 after trading between 2,565.94 and 2,608.01. Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth 1.36 billion Singapore dollars. There were 229 gainers and 172 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines collapsed 25.55 percent, while Singapore Press skyrocketed 5.96 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 2.74 percent, Genting Singapore soared 2.00 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 1.92 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding accelerated 1.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering jumped 1.23 percent, Wilmar International climbed 1.16 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust gathered 1.10 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.09 percent, Keppel Corp perked 1.01 percent, SingTel advanced 0.73 percent, CapitaLand added 0.69 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.68 percent, SembCorp Industries rose 0.64 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.52 percent, SATS increased 0.34 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.22 percent, DBS Group collected 0.20 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.10 percent and Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, sending the tech-heavy NASDAQ into positive territory for 2020.

The Dow added 211.25 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 23,875.89, while the NASDAQ jumped 125.27 points or 1.41 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.77 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,881.19.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment.

Traders were also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits. Later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in April.

After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.

