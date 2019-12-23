Singapore Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, gathering just 6 points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,215-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on growing optimism for improved trade. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 1.61 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 3,214.00 after trading between 3,204.50 and 3,218.45. Volume was 1.32 billion shares worth 815.78 million Singapore dollars. There were 191 gainers and 187 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 6.54 percent, while Wilmar International soared 0.99 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 0.88 percent, Ascendas REIT spiked 0.69 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 0.57 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 0.43 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust climbed 0.41 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.33 percent, SingTel advanced 0.30 percent, CapitaLand added 0.27 percent, DBS Group shed 0.23 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.19 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.18 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.15 percent and Genting Singapore, Hongkong Land Holdings, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Golden Agri-Resources, Singapore Press Holdings and Comfort DelGro all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 96.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 28,551.53, while the NASDAQ rose 20.69 points or 0.23 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points or 0.09 percent to 3,224.01.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, and it also noted a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in November.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were marginal as traders refrained from big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.