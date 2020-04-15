Singapore Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 180 points or 7.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,600-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative as the damage caused by the coronavirus to the global economy becomes apparent. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and plantations.

For the day, the index skidded 29.01 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 2,605.56 after trading between 2,591.16 and 2,650.52. Volume was 1.39 billion shares worth 1.58 billion Singapore dollars. There were 248 decliners and 190 gainers.

Among the actives, City Developments plummeted 5.56 percent, while SATS plunged 4.44 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tanked 3.90 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust tumbled 3.31 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 3.18 percent, Wilmar International retreated 2.56 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation declined 2.41 percent, United Overseas Bank sank 2.03 percent, DBS Group dropped 1.81 percent, CapitaLand shed 1.68 percent, Thai Beverage lost 1.46 percent, Keppel Corp fell 1.41 percent, SembCorp Industries slid 1.23 percent, Mapletree Logistics jumped 1.20 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust dipped 1.13 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 1.01 percent, SingTel fell 0.71 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering was down 0.59 percent, Ascendas REIT added 0.35 percent and Singapore Press Holdings and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday. They regained some ground but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 44.541 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 23,504.35, while the NASDAQ sank 122.56 points or 1.44 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 tumbled 62.70 points or 2.20 percent to end at 2,783.36.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street came as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department reported a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in March, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in April.

The Federal Reserve also saw the biggest monthly drop in U.S. industrial production in over 70 years in March, while the National Association of Home Builders reported a record monthly decline in homebuilder confidence in April.

Crude oil futures plummeted to 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.24 or 1.2 percent at $19.87 a barrel, the lowest close since February 2002.

