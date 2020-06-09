Singapore Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 300 points or 11 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,795-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with the FOMC meeting later today affording investors with an opportunity to lock in gains. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and a mixed picture from the property stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 2.80 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,794.17 after trading between 2,783.30 and 2,839.39. Volume was 2.33 billion shares worth 2.51 billion Singapore dollars. There were 305 decliners and 225 gainers.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries skyrocketed 36.60 percent, while SATS plummeted 3.53 percent, Comfort DelGro plunged 3.01 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust surged 2.29 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 2.17 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 1.71 percent, CapitaLand tanked 1.25 percent, Wilmar International skidded 1.24 percent, SingTel spiked 1.14 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 1.12 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 1.03 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surrendered 0.97 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 0.70 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and DBS Group both dropped 0.61 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.60 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust added 0.54 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.48 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.46 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.31 percent and Thai Beverage and United Overseas Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks mostly gave ground on Tuesday, although tech stocks lifted the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow dropped 300.14 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 27.272.30, while the NASDAQ added 29.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 9,953.75 and the S&P 500 fell 25.21 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,207.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Selling pressure was subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders will pay close attention to the central bank's economic outlook.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts outweighed concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.75 or 2 percent at $38.94 a barrel.

