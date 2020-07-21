Singapore Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day slide in which it had dropped almost 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,630-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly upbeat on European stimulus news, although technology stocks may see profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index collected 13.15 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 2,629.45 after trading between 2,622.97 and 2,644.51. Volume was 1.79 billion shares worth 1.31 billion Singapore dollars. There were 314 gainers and 162 decliners.

Among the actives, City Developments surged 2.16 percent, while Hongkong Land Holdings plummeted 2.00 percent, Singapore Press Holdings soared 1.67 percent, SATS spiked1.38 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust accelerated 1.15 percent, CapitaLand rallied 1.05 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering jumped 0.91 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 0.90 percent, Dairy Farm International dropped 0.90 percent, Keppel Corp gathered 0.84 percent, Singapore Airlines perked 0.82 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.73 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.72 percent, Genting Singapore rose 0.65 percent, SembCorp Industries increased 0.57 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding improved 0.53 percent, DBS Group collected 0.52 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust added 0.50 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.49 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.46 percent, SingTel rose 0.40 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.33 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ slipped into the red for a mixed finish.

The Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 26,840.40, while the NASDAQ sank 86.73 points or 0.81 percent to end at 10,680.36 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,257.30.

The markets saw early strength on news that European Union leaders agreed on a package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the NASDAQ turned negative on profit taking following Tuesday's record close.

The gains on the Dow were fueled by the energy sector as crude oil prices rose sharply and hit a four-month high as worries about the energy demand outlook faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.15 or 2.8 percent at $41.96 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.