Singapore Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,155-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as investors continue to look for bargains after last week's heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index picked up 40.26 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 3,156.57 after trading between 3,132.51 and 3,166.71. Volume was 1.77 billion shares worth 1.34 billion Singapore dollars. There were 296 gainers and 144 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.28 percent, while CapitaLand jumped 2.54 percent, City Developments advanced 1.53 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.94 percent, DBS Group perked 1.00 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.15 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.31 percent, SembCorp Industries was up 1.44 percent, SingTel gained 1.54 percent, Wilmar International soared 3.38 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.72 percent and Genting Singapore and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after last week's selloff.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to end at 28,807.63, while the NASDAQ surged 194.57 points or 2.10 percent to 9,467.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus measures to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, with efforts to contain the outbreak expected to stifle the Chinese economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in December.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures ended down $0.50 or 1 percent at $49.61 a barrel.

