Singapore Stock Market May Extend Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day slide in which it had fallen almost 55 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,145-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on continuing concerns over the world economy. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the properties came in mixed.

For the day, the index shed 16.44 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,143.24 after trading between 3,141.41 and 3,162.26. Volume was 744.74 million shares worth 736.12 million Singapore dollars. There were 230 decliners and 135 gainers.

Among the actives, City Developments plummeted 2.13 percent, while SembCorp Industries plunged 1.83 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.66 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 1.42 percent, Singapore Exchange retreated 1.31 percent, CapitaLand declined 1.13 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.12 percent, Hongkong Land climbed 1.05 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding advanced 1.00 percent, DBS Group dropped 0.95 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.91 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.87 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.78 percent, Keppel Corp sank 0.66 percent, Wilmar International slid 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust dipped 0.47 percent, Comfort DelGro was down 0.41 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust added 0.38 percent, Ascendas REIT eased 0.32 percent and SingTel, Golden Agri-Resources and Hutchison Port Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of no help as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 14.92 points or 0.06 percent to 26,949.99, while the NASDAQ lost 5.21 points or 0.06 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 fell 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 2,991.78.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal also weighed on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday due to possible drop in crude oil supply following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.