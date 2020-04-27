Singapore Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday snapped the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 3.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,550-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on stimulus expectations and hopes that the U.S. economy will soon be re-opened. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 31.24 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 2,549.40 after trading between 2,525.60 and 2,562.35. Volume was 1.27 billion shares worth 1 billion Singapore dollars. There were 249 gainers and 165 decliners.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries surged 5.44 percent, while Ascendas REIT soared 4.06 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 4.05 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Hongkong Land Holdings both accelerated 3.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 2.84 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 2.76 percent, SingTel gathered 2.59 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust perked 2.38 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 2.16 percent, CapitaLand added 2.13 percent, Keppel Corp gained 2.11 percent, Comfort DelGro rose 2.10 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding increased 2.04 percent, DBS Group collected 1.77 percent, Singapore Exchange added 1.35 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 1.27 percent, Wilmar International lost 1.18 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 1.12 percent, Genting Singapore increased 0.68 percent and Singapore Technologies Engineering was up 0.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 358.51 points or 1.51 percent to end at 24,133.78, while the NASDAQ gained 95.64 points or 1.11 percent to 8,730.16 and the S&P 500 rose 41.74 points or 1.47 percent to 2,878.48.

The strength on Wall Street came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a phased reopening of his state's economy. Cuomo suggested the first phase, which involves low risk businesses in the manufacturing and construction sectors, could begin shortly after New York's stay-at-home order expires on May 15.

Buying interest was also generated amid optimism about additional stimulus ahead of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.

Crude oil prices tanked on Monday amid mounting fears that production cuts might not be enough to counter the huge fall in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $4.16 or 24.6 percent at $12.78 a barrel.

