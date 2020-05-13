Singapore Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, dropping almost 40 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,570-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index sank 15.80 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 2,572.01 after trading between 2,567.45 and 2,584.17. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 1.6 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines plummeted 6.76 percent, while SATS plunged 6.44 percent, Wilmar International surged 4.45 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 3.75 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 3.13 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 2.63 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 2.23 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.57 percent, SingTel declined 1.46 percent, Singapore Press Holdings dropped 1.32 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust sank 1.28 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 1.25 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.90 percent, Thai Beverage added 0.73 percent, CapitaLand lost 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore fell 0.65 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.45 percent, Singapore Exchange dipped 0.40 percent, DBS Group was down 0.36 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.34 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.33 percent and CapitaLand Mall Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

