Singapore Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index remains just above the 3,125-point plateau and it's may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, thanks to political uncertainty in the United States and ebbing optimism for a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished virtually unchanged on Thursday as gains from the financials were offset by weakness from the industrials.

For the day, the index eased 0.01 point to finish at 3,125.81 after trading between 3,122.62 and 3,134.91. Volume was 605.04 million shares worth 797.82 million Singapore dollars. There were 190 gainers and 185 decliners.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 2.13 percent, while SembCorp Industries surged 1.88 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 1.29 percent, Hongkong Land plunged 1.23 percent, CapitaLand spiked 1.15 percent, United Overseas Bank jumped 1.06 percent, SingTel and CapitaLand Commercial Trust both tumbled 0.95 percent, Keppel Corp and City Developments both climbed 0.83 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.83 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.56 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.54 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.46 percent, DBS Group added 0.36 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.32 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore and CapitaLand Mall Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Thursday before showing signs of life in afternoon trade - although the major averages still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 79.59 points or 0.30 percent to 26,891.12, while the NASDAQ lost 46.72 points or 0.58 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 fell 7.25 points or 0.24 percent to 2.977.62.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid renewed political uncertainty following the release of the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said Q2 GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate, up 2.0 percent - slowing from 3.1 percent in Q1. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in August.

Crude oil futures ended just marginally down on Thursday, as traders continued to weigh global crude demand and supply positions. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November eased $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $56.41 a barrel.

