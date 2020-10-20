Singapore Stock Market May Erase Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the modest two-day winning streak in which it had added almost 20 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,530-point plateau although it's predicted to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on renewed optimism for economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials and properties were mitigated by support from the industrials.

For the day, the index lost 14.93 points or 0.59 percent on to finish at 2,528.64 after trading between 2,523.21 and 2,542.39. Volume was 1.99 billion shares worth 1.09 billion Singapore dollars. There were 228 decliners and 162 gainers.

Among the actives, Comfort DelGro plummeted 3.38 percent, while SATS surged 1.96 percent, Wilmar International plunged 1.81 percent, Genting Singapore tanked 1.47 percent, City Developments tumbled 1.42 percent, DBS Group skidded 1.25 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.03 percent, Singapore Press Holdings retreated 0.98 percent, SingTel declined 0.93 percent, Thai beverage surrendered 0.86 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.83 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings added 0.78 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.71 percent, Keppel Corp sank 0.66 percent, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.62 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.57 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust lost 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 0.46 percent, CapitaLand and United Overseas Bank both slid 0.36 percent, Singapore Exchange dipped 0.22 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Mapletree Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, fell from afternoon highs but still ended solidly in the green - cutting into the previous session's losses.

The Dow climbed 113.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 28,308.79, while the NASDAQ added 37.61 points or 0.33 percent to end at 11,516.49 and the S&P 500 gained 16.20 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,443.12.

The rebound on Wall Street comes amid renewed optimism about lawmakers in Washington reaching an agreement on a new stimulus bill as Democrats and Republicans work to narrow their differences.

Reports that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use in December if it gets positive results from its interim trial next month further aided sentiment.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Tuesday on expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and that OPEC and its allies will scale back production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.64 or 1.6 percent at $41.70 a barrel.

