Singapore Stock Market May Crack Resistance At 2,800 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, surging almost 300 points or 11 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,800-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open, even though many of the regional bourses are significantly overbought at this point as optimism for an economic recovery continues to buoy the bourses abroad.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 45.47 points or 1.65 percent to finish at 2,796.97 after trading between 2,766.35 and 2,798.98. Volume was 2.17 billion shares worth 2.10 billion Singapore dollars. There were 315 gainers and 186 decliners.

Among the actives, SATS skyrocketed 7.26 percent, while DBS Group surged 3.64 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation soared 3.39 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 3.00 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust spiked 2.83 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 2.51 percent, Comfort DelGro accelerated 2.47 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust rallied 2.20 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 1.89 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 1.47 percent, CapitaLand gathered 0.95 percent, Singapore Airlines skidded 0.92 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering retreated 0.85 percent, Keppel Corp perked 0.81 percent, Wilmar International declined 0.74 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.71 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.69 percent, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.62 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.60 percent, SingTel rose 0.38 percent and SembCorp Industries and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher again on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow jumped 461.46 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 27,572.44, while the NASDAQ climbed 110.66 points or 1.13 percent to end at 9,924.75 and the S&P 500 added 38.46 points or 1.20 percent to close at 3,232.39.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Recent economic data has added to the optimism even as economists warn the recovery will be more gradual than expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.36 or 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.