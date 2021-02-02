Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 60 points or 2.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,920-point plateau and it's got a solid lead again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on stimulus optimism, earnings news and rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index gained 20.97 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 2,917.29 after trading between 2,902.01 and 2,918.85. Volume was 2.71 billion shares worth some 1.38 billion Singapore dollars. There were 300 gainers and 175 decliners.

Among the actives, Keppel Corp surged 4.08 percent, while SATS soared 2.60 percent, Wilmar International spiked 2.46 percent, Dairy Farm International accelerated 2.12 percent, CapitaLand and Venture Corporation both rallied 1.92 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust jumped 1.89 percent, SingTel climbed 1.72 percent, Singapore Airlines gathered 1.70 percent, City Developments perked 1.53 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 1.22 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Jardine Cycle both added 1.08 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.03 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.98 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rose 0.96 percent, Singapore Press Holdings improved 0.83 percent, Comfort DelGro increased 0.63 percent, Hongkong Land was up 0.44 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.42 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.19 percent, DBS Group collected 0.12 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, Thai Beverage and Singapore Exchange were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 475.57 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 30,687.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 209.38 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,612.78 and the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,826.31.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as stocks that recently benefited from the retail trading frenzy moved sharply higher.

The markets also benefited from a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and delivery giant UPS (UPS).

Traders also remain optimistic about more fiscal stimulus after President Joe Biden met with ten Republican Senators who have offered a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion relief plan, although Democrats figure to move forward with their own plans..

Crude oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as OPEC's move to cut production helped ease worries of excess supply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.21 or 2.3 percent at $54.76 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than a year.

