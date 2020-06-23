Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had lost almost 40 points or 1.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,635-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index gained 5.23 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 2,634.92 after trading between 2,583.99 and 2,641.08.

Among the actives, Wilmar International skyrocketed 7.73 percent, while Ascendas REIT surged 2.56 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 2.31 percent, Singapore Airlines plummeted 1.74 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 1.53 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust accelerated 1.50 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 1.48 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 1.41 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 1.05 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding retreated 1.03 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust declined 0.99 percent, SingTel climbed 0.80 percent, Singapore Press Holdings advanced 0.74 percent, Genting Singapore dropped 0.65 percent, DBS Group added 0.38 percent, CapitaLand gained 0.34 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.22 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.15 percent and Keppel Corp, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SATS and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 131.14 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 26,156.10, while the NASDAQ jumped 74.89 points or 0.74 percent to end at 10,131.37 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.43 percent to close at 3,131.29.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the Nasdaq higher, jumping by 2.1 percent to a new record high as traders reacted positively to news out of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial increase in new home sales in the month of May.

Crude oil prices edged lower Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.

