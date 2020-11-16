Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had eased almost 2 points or 0.1 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,750-point plateau and it's tipped to extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on encouraging news about a possible Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are also expected to open in the green.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index climbed 36.61 points or 1.35 percent to 2,748.00 after trading between 2,724.93 and 2,753.44. Volume was 2.36 billion shares worth 1.48 billion Singapore dollars. There were 304 gainers and 171 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore skyrocketed 8.05 percent, while SATS surged 5.00 percent, Dairy Farm International plummeted 3.99 percent, Keppel Corp soared 3.70 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 2.99 percent, Comfort DelGro accelerated 2.60 percent, City Developments rallied 2.07 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 2.00 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 1.98 percent, CapitaLand gathered 1.76 percent, DBS Group perked 1.42 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation advanced 1.36 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.26 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 1.07 percent, Singapore Airlines gained 1.04 percent, Wilmar international rose 0.70 percent, SembCorp Industries improved 0.59 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.54 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.44 percent, SingTel rose 0.43 percent, Ascendas REIT was up 0.33 percent and CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Friday's gains.

The Dow surged 470.63 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 29,950.44, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.84 points or 0.80 percent to end at 11,924.13 and the S&P 500 added 41.76 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,626.91.

The strength on Wall Street followed more upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front, with Moderna (MRNA) reporting positive results from a trial of its vaccine candidate that showed an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slower rate in November.

Crude oil prices surged higher Monday thanks to encouraging reports on Covid-19 vaccine and an improved energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.21 or 3 percent at $41.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide October trade data later today, with non-oil exports expected to rise 4.6 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year after slipping 11.3 percent on month and gaining 5.9 percent on year in September. The trade surplus in the previous month was SGD3.04 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.