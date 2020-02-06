Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, climbing almost 115 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,230-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for further resolution in the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 31.42 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 3,231.55 after trading between 3,206.92 and 3,231.97. Volume was 2.01 billion shares worth 1.37 billion Singapore dollars. There were 271 gainers and 161 decliners.

Among the actives, Dairy Farm International skyrocketed 6.60 percent, while Ascendas REIT surged 5.77 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 4.66 percent, Wilmar International spiked 4.07 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust accelerated 3.24 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 3.23 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 3.16 percent, CapitaLand gathered 2.76 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 2.45 percent, SingTel advanced 2.43 percent, SembCorp Industries added 2.37 percent, DBS Group gained 2.19 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 1.98 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 1.96 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust dropped 1.92 percent, Singapore Exchange increased 1.68 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.37 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.90 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.57 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated early Thursday but then moved higher as the day progressed - sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 88.92 points or 0.30 percent to end at 29,379.77, while the NASDAQ gained 63.47 points or 0.67 percent to 9,572.15 and the S&P 500 rose 11.09 points or 0.33 percent to 3,345.78.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China plans to cut tariffs on approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in half. The reductions will coincide with the U.S. move to halve tariffs on $120 billion in Chinese goods as part of last month's phase one trade deal.

Lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak kept some traders on the sidelines, along with the upcoming release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday, lifted by reports that OPEC may increase production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $50.95 a barrel.

