Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ticked higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,210-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for overall trade and economy. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 4.97 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 3,212.39 after trading between 3,203.50 and 3,217.03. Volume was 1.32 billion shares worth 1.43 billion Singapore dollars. There were 198 decliners and 182 gainers.

Among the actives, Comfort DelGro plummeted 1.68 percent, while SingTel soared 1.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 1.37 percent, Hongkong Land spiked 1.25 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 0.88 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.73 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 0.68 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.56 percent, Genting Singapore lost 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust retreated 0.51 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust advanced 0.41 percent, CapitaLand added 0.27 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.26 percent, Keppel Corp declined 0.15 percent, DBS Group collected 0.12 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.11 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.09 percent and Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Golden Agri-Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended recent gains, pushing the major averages up to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 78.13 points or 0.28 percent to 28,455.09, while the NASDAQ gained 37.74 points or 0.42 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 rose 15.85 points or 0.49 percent to 3,221.22. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.7 percent.

The markets continue to rise on news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which has eliminated considerable uncertainty for the markets. There's also optimism that economic growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in Q3 was unrevised from the previous estimate, while a separate report noted an acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Friday as data from Baker Hughes showed a sharp increase in rig count in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended down $0.74 or 1.2 percent at $60.44 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide November data for consumer prices later today; in October, inflation was down 0.4 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year.

