Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,225-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China in the near future. The European and U.S. markets rose on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 33.44 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 3,225.65 after trading between 3,199.06 and 3,232.53. Volume was 1.30 billion shares worth 1.14 billion Singapore dollars. There were 235 gainers and 132 decliners.

Among the actives, City Developments surged 2.67 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 2.62 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 2.51 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 2.20 percent, SingTel accelerated 2.15 percent, Golden Agri-Resources sank 2.13 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 1.81 percent, Singapore Exchange climbed 1.59 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 1.38 percent, Comfort DelGro added 1.29 percent, CapitaLand gained 1.10 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 1.03 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust increased 1.02 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.92 percent, DBS Group perked 0.62 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gathered 0.55 percent, Genting Singapore was up 0.53 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.24 percent and Keppel Corp was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance Friday, showing a lack of direction but managing to end modestly higher.

The Dow added 109.33 points or 0.39 percent to 27,875.62, while the NASDAQ gained 13.67 points or 0.16 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to 3,110.29. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P lost 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected upward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders took profits after recent gains. Delays in a trade deal between the U.S. and China and worries about energy demand outlook weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.81 or 1.4 percent at $57.77 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore is scheduled to release October figures for consumer prices; in September, consumer prices were flat on month and up 0.5 percent on year.

