Singapore Stock Market Likely Rangebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,335-point plateau although it's expected to show little movement on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky and may be dictated by earnings news, although technology stocks figure to be under pressure regardless. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and properties, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 28.19 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 3,335.32 after trading between 3,322.41 and 3,344.79. Volume was 2.1 billion shares worth 1.4 billion Singapore dollars. There were 264 gainers and 192 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT increased 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Investment rallied 1.51 percent, City Developments rose 0.36 percent, DBS Group collected 0.73 percent, Genting Singapore surged 2.53 percent, Hongkong Land skidded 1.04 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.76 percent, Keppel DC REIT plummeted 5.86 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.54 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation accelerated 1.68 percent, SATS jumped 1.16 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.67 percent, Singapore Airlines strengthened 1.10 percent, Singapore Exchange improved 0.20 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 1.73 percent, SingTel advanced 0.78 percent, United Overseas Bank soared 2.23 percent, Wilmar International climbed 0.88 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.50 percent and Comfort DelGro, Dairy Farm International, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher Monday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and remained in negative territory and the S&P opened higher but fell late into the red.

The Dow jumped 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 35,160.79, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to close at 13,453.07 and the S&P eased 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the NASDAQ, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Late in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Consumer spending has accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in March.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.

