Singapore Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 50 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,550-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with tech shares expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were broadly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index climbed 19.46 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 2,552.42 after trading between 2,534.37 and 2,555.93. Volume was 1.4 billion shares worth 1 billion Singapore dollars. There were 272 gainers and 174 decliners.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries surged 3.01 percent, while Comfort DelGro soared 2.07 percent, DBS Group spiked 1.66 percent, Keppel Corp accelerated 1.34 percent, Dairy Farm International tumbled 1.29 percent, Singapore Technologies engineering rallied 1.11 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.05 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust skidded 1.03 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 1.03 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.98 percent, Wilmar international gathered 0.87 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.85 percent, CapitaLand perked 0.72 percent, Singapore Airlines advanced 0.57 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust lost 0.51 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.49 percent, SingTel gained 0.46 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.33 percent, SATS was up 0.32 percent and Genting Singapore, Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen in recent sessions and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 250.62 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 28,837.52, while the NASDAQ surged 296.32 points or 2.56 percent to end at 11,876.26 and the S&P 500 perked 57.09 points or 1.64 percent to close at 3,534.22.

Technology stocks led the markets higher, as reflected by the significant advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Apple (AAPL) posted a standout gain, surging up by 6.4 percent, while Facebook (FB) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) also moved notably higher.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) also showed a strong move to the upside after Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the social media giant to Buy from Hold.

The markets also continued to benefit from optimism about a new stimulus bill even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks will remain at an impasse until serious issues with the Trump administration's latest proposal are resolved.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid concerns over excess supply in the market and worries about a possible drop in energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were down $1.17 or 2.9 percent at $39.43 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.