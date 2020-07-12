Singapore Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's break for election day, the Singapore stock market had moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of five-day winning streak in which it had summoned more than 110 points or 4.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,650-point plateau although it may rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 16.84 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 2,652.65 after trading between 2,652.07 and 2,679.98. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 1.09 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust plummeted 2.88 percent, while Hongkong Land Holdings plunged 2.42 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tanked 2.22 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.56 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 1.54 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 1.51 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 1.21 percent, Keppel Corp surrendered 1.14 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 1.09 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 1.09 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 1.04 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.86 percent, Venture Corporation jumped 0.72 percent, Thai Beverage lost 0.70 percent, CapitaLand climbed 0.69 percent, Comfort DelGro fell 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore slid 0.65 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.64 percent, Singapore Technologies added 0.60 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slipped 0.49 percent, SingTel fell 0.40 percent, SATS sank 0.35 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.24 percent, City Development was down 0.23 percent and United Overseas Bank eased 0.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, denting losses from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 369.21 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 26,075.30, while the NASDAQ added 69.69 points or 0.66 percent to end at 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 advanced 32.99 points or 1.05 percent to close at 3,185.04.

The strength on Wall Street came after Gilead Sciences (GILD) said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. Also, BioNTech's CEO told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could see approval by December.

The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.

Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday thanks to an upward revision in the energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.55 a barrel.

