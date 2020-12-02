Singapore Stock Market Has Flat Lead For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 65 points or 2.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,810-point plateau and it's likely to spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with coronavirus concerns tempered by optimism for vaccines to treat the virus. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the industrials were offset by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index fell 3.17 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,810.95 after trading between 2,796.71 and 2,817.33. Volume was 2.55 billion shares worth 1.17 billion ringgit. There were 246 decliners and 190 gainers.

Among the actives, Thai Beverage plummeted 2.72 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings plunged 2.46 percent, Comfort DelGro tanked 1.82 percent, SingTel tumbled 1.69 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 1.61 percent, Dairy Farm International retreated 1.46 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 1.34 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surrendered 1.09 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 0.95 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.80 percent, Wilmar International sank 0.71 percent, Singapore Airlines dropped 0.68 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.60 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shed 0.52 percent, DBS Group gained 0.52 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.39 percent, City Developments and Singapore Technologies Engineering both fell 0.26 percent. SATS eased 0.24 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Singapore Exchange, CapitaLand and CapitaLand Commercial Trust all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday, but the Dow and S&P 500 were able to climb barely into negative territory before the session ended.

The Dow added 59.87 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 29,883, while the NASDAQ eased 5.74 points or 0.05 percent to end at 12,349.37 and the S&P 500 rose 6.56 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,669.01.

The early weakness on Wall Street was generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected last month.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the morning, however, as traders remain optimistic about potential coronavirus vaccines. The U.K. has approved the vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), with the vaccine expected to be rolled out next week.

Traders also seem optimism lawmakers in Washington will reach an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus bill as both parties issue new proposals.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, as data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1.6 percent at $45.28 a barrel.

