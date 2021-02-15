Singapore Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,930-point plateau and it's poised to see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat amid optimism about swifter economic recovery thanks to a drop in new coronavirus cases and improved vaccination drive across the world. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were off on holiday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the green.

The STI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the properties and plantations, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 6.04 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 2,931.52 after trading between 2,929.06 and 2,946.22. Volume was 2.50 billion shares worth 1.09 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Venture Corporation surged 2.31 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings soared 1.68 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.49 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust plummeted 1.44 percent, CapitaLand accelerated 1.29 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 1.04 percent, SingTel climbed 0.84 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rallied 0.81 percent, DBS Group and SATS both tanked 0.73 percent, City Developments gathered 0.70 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 0.69 percent, Ascendas REIT perked 0.65 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.64 percent, SembCorp Industries added 0.60 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.59 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.47 percent, Hongkong Land increased 0.22 percent, United Overseas Bank was up 0.08 percent and Dairy Farm International, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

With Wall Street off for President's Day, the lead from Europe is solid as stocks opened higher on Monday and strengthened as the day progressed.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended stronger by 2.52 percent, France's CAC 40 moved up 1.45 percent and Germany's DAX gained 0.42 percent, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.56 percent.

European stocks ended higher on rising optimism about rapid economic recovery amid expectations of additional stimulus packages and on hopes of faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the world.

Energy stocks were in demand as oil prices surged higher amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. Shares from banking and technology sectors too ended mostly higher.

