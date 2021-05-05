Singapore Stock Market Has A Green Light For Thursday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, slipping more than 65 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,155-point plateau although it figures to find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting likely amid optimism for a strong economic rebound. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index shed 25.54 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 3,153.59 after trading between 3,140.49 and 3,160.30. Volume was 1.60 billion shares worth 1.42 billion Singapore dollars. There were 353 decliners and 151 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT plummeted 3.85 percent, while CapitaLand slid 0.84 percent, City Developments lost 1.04 percent, Comfort DelGro and Wilmar International both sank 1.19 percent, Dairy Farm International dropped 1.14 percent, DBS Group was down 0.17 percent, Keppel Corp skidded 1.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 1.01 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.16 percent, SATS surrendered 1.25 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 1.94 percent, Singapore Airlines plunged 3.02 percent, Singapore Exchange weakened 1.06 percent, Singapore Press Holdings shed 1.10 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering declined 1.32 percent, SingTel tumbled 1.63 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 1.39 percent, United Overseas Bank slipped 0.49 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dipped 0.68 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Genting Singapore and Jardine Strategic Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street shows a positive bias as stocks fluctuated on Wednesday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow gained 97.31 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,230.34, while the NASDAQ lost 51.08 points or 0.37 percent to end at 13,582.42 and the S&P 500 rose 2.93 points or 0.07 percent to close at 4,167.59.

Strong gains by Dow Inc. (DOW), Chevron (CVX) and Merck (MRK) helped lift the Dow to a new record closing high.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector job growth accelerated in April but missed expectations. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected slowdown in the pace of U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as traders weighed global energy demand amid a continued surge in coronavirus cases in Asia. A sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories limited the downside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June eased $0.06 at $65.63 a barrel.

