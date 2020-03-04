Singapore Stock Market Expected To Extend Its Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,025-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the political landscape in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the properties were capped by weakness from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 5.47 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,025.03 after trading between 3,003.09 and 3,031.93. Volume was 1.63 billion shares worth 1.94 billion Singapore dollars. There were 242 decliners and 208 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Commercial Trust surged 5.73 percent, while Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 5.16 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust accelerated 5.13 percent, Ascendas REIT spiked 4.06 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 4.02 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 3.70 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.72 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 2.59 percent, CapitaLand perked 1.68 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 1.55 percent, United Overseas Bank tumbled 1.11 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 1.08 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 1.06 percent, DBS Group dropped 1.03 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.94 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.50 percent, SingTel fell 0.34 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.16 percent and Genting Singapore and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 1,173.45 points or 4.53 percent to end at 27,090.86, while the NASDAQ spiked 334.00 points or 3.85 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 surged 126.75 points or 4.22 percent to 3,130.12.

The rebound on Wall Street came after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than the very liberal Sanders.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth expanded to a one-year high in February, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40 or 0.9 percent at $46.78 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release December numbers for retail sales later today; in the previous month, sales were down 1.0 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year.

