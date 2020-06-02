Singapore Stock Market Expected To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, surging more than 100 points or 4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,610-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery as business reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties an industrials.

For the day, the index soared 60.77 points or 2.38 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,611.63 after trading as low as 2,562.09. Volume was 2 billion shares worth 2.03 billion Singapore dollars. There were 321 gainers and 136 decliners.

Among the actives, SATS skyrocketed 5.95 percent, while Singapore Airlines soared 5.93 percent, CapitaLand surged 5.72 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 5.43 percent, City Developments accelerated 4.94 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 4.20 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 3.55 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust gathered 3.40 percent, DBS Group perked 2.80 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 2.77 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 2.58 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and United Overseas Bank both gained 2.48 percent, Keppel Corp advanced 2.01 percent, Genting Singapore rose 1.87 percent, Wilmar International increased 1.79 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 1.66 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust added 1.13 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.98 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.95 percent, SingTel increased 0.79 percent, Singapore Press Holdings fell 076 percent and Hongkong Land Holdings and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 25,742.65, while the NASDAQ added 56.33 points or 0.59 percent to end at 9,608.38 and the S&P 500 rose 25.09 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,080.82.

The strength on Wall Street extended a recent upward trend amid optimism about an economic recovery as businesses reopen.

Traders have largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests have turned violent in many instances, but traders appear to believe that the unrest will be curtailed before having any meaningful impact on the economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.37 or 4 percent at $36.81 a barrel, the highest close since March.

