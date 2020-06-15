Singapore Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ended lower in three consecutive sessions, retreating more than 185 points or 6.7 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,615-point plateau although it may find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC announced plans to buy corporate bonds. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares, property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 70.75 points or 2.64 percent to finish at 2,613.88 after trading between 2,606.15 and 2,661.61. Volume was 1.71 billion shares worth 1.82 billion Singapore dollars. There were 349 decliners and 148 gainers.

Among the actives, SATS cratered 4.91 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.57 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 3.50 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tanked 3.48 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 3.37 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 3.30 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 3.25 percent, DBS Group declined 2.87 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust surrendered 2.27 percent, Wilmar International dropped 2.20 percent, Keppel Corp sank 2.15 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 1.86 percent, Mapletree Logistics lost 1.59 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust fell 1.47 percent, Thai Beverage slid 1.44 percent, CapitaLand dipped 1.33 percent, Genting Singapore slipped 1.30 percent, SingTel sank 1.18 percent, Singapore Exchange was down 1.09 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.65 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust eased 0.49 percent and Singapore Press Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive even though stocks opened sharply lower on Monday before staging an afternoon rally to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 157.62 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 25,763.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 137.21 points or 1.43 percent to end at 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,066.59.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale market. Data also showed an increase in cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Selling pressure waned, however, as traders continued to express optimism about the economy after the New York Federal Reserve reported that regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

Stocks turned positive after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a spike in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or 2.4 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.