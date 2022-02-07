Singapore Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, soaring more than 115 points or 3.6 percent along the way. Now at a fresh 30-month closing high, the Straits Times Index sits just above the 3,365-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on sliding oil prices and profit taking among the technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher again on Monday following gains from the financial shares and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 35.07 points or 1.05 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,366.48 after moving as low as 3,327.63. Volume was 1.8 billion shares worth 1.5 billion Singapore dollars. There were 322 gainers and 206 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Exchange skyrocketed 4.89 percent, while Singapore Airlines rallied 3.14 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and SATS both surged 2.27 percent, United Overseas Bank soared 1.98 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 1.65 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 1.61 percent, DBS Group accelerated 1.47 percent, Genting Singapore jumped 1.33 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 1.25 percent, SembCorp Industries gathered 1.24 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 1.16 percent, Dairy Farm International advanced 1.10 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust dropped 0.97 percent, SingTel added 0.80 percent, Thai Beverage gained 0.76 percent, Comfort DelGro improved 0.71 percent, Wilmar international increased 0.69 percent, Singapore Press rose 0.43 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.36 percent, Hongkong Land fell 0.18 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.17 percent and Venture Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the markets opened mixed on Monday, saw wild swings on either side of the unchanged line before finally ending mostly lower.

The Dow rose 1.39 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 35,091.13, while the NASDAQ sank 82.34 points or 0.58 percent to close at 14,015.67 and the S&P 500 slipped 16.66 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,483.87.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms fell more than 5 percent on reports that a company has threatened to remove the social media platform from the European Union. Microsoft, Merck, Walmart and Salesforce.com also ended notably lower.

Boeing rallied more than 2.5 percent, while Tyson Foods, Chevron, American Express, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Coca-Cola and Caterpillar also closed on a positive note.

Crude oil futures retreated Monday amid signs that nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are moving in a positive way, so there could be a removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.99 or 1.1 percent at $91.32 a barrel.

