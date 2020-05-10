Singapore Stock Market Draws Firm Lead For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index remains just above the 2,590-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to expectations of easing Covid-19 restrictions and hopes for additional stimulus following weak U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the properties and industrials were offset by weakness from the trusts and financials.

For the day, the index was up just 0.28 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,591.88 after trading between 2,579.36 and 2,602.43. Volume was 1.59 billion shares worth 1.54 billion ringgit. There were 234 gainers and 178 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted3.75 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 1.54 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 1.45 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 1.27 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.10 percent, SingTel tanked 1.09 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust skidded 1.04 percent, CapitaLand spiked 1.03 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 1.01 percent, SATS declined 0.67 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust jumped 0.63 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust climbed 0.54 percent, Singapore Exchange advanced 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.30 percent, Wilmar International sank 0.29 percent, Singapore Airlines gained 0.23 percent, DBS Group fell 0.20 percent and Genting Singapore, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, United Overseas Bank and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow soared 455.43 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 24,331.32, while the NASDAQ spiked 141.66 points or 1.58 percent to 9,121.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 48.61 points or 1.69 percent to end at 2,929.80. For the week, the Dow jumped 3.5 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came even though the Labor Department reported a record nosedive in U.S. employment in April - although it still was not as bad as feared and may prompt further stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid a slight improvement in demand for petroleum products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.19 or 5.1 percent at $24.74 a barrel.

